CoinFi Market Cap Hits $192,483.70 (COFI)

CoinFi (CURRENCY:COFI) traded 17.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 12th. In the last week, CoinFi has traded down 9.5% against the US dollar. One CoinFi token can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CoinFi has a total market cap of $192,483.70 and approximately $31,689.00 worth of CoinFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $14.68 or 0.00041936 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 25.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00005512 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 43% against the dollar and now trades at $15.70 or 0.00044850 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 28.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $130.78 or 0.00373660 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 35% against the dollar and now trades at $1,542.80 or 0.04408039 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002858 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00013995 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002858 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About CoinFi

COFI is a token. Its genesis date was January 26th, 2018. CoinFi’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 214,403,034 tokens. The official website for CoinFi is www.coinfi.com . CoinFi’s official Twitter account is @coin_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here . CoinFi’s official message board is medium.com/coinfi

Buying and Selling CoinFi

CoinFi can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CoinFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

