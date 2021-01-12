CoinUs (CNUS) Price Reaches $0.0002 on Major Exchanges

CoinUs (CURRENCY:CNUS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. CoinUs has a total market capitalization of $62,098.66 and $2.00 worth of CoinUs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, CoinUs has traded down 0.7% against the dollar. One CoinUs coin can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00006205 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001508 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00006107 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0807 or 0.00000246 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001979 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000187 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ixinium (XXA) traded 28.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000185 BTC.

CoinUs Profile

CoinUs (CNUS) is a coin. CoinUs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 340,000,000 coins. CoinUs’ official Twitter account is @CoinUs_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . CoinUs’ official website is www.coinus.io . The official message board for CoinUs is medium.com/@coinus.official

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinUs is an integrated business platform with a focus on the individual's value and experience to provide Human-to-Blockchain Interface. Using CNUS token, the user can become a network operator to create their own network and utilize various CoinUs services from the Wallet Network. “

CoinUs Coin Trading

CoinUs can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinUs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinUs should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CoinUs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

