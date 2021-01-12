Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Sold by TrimTabs Asset Management LLC

TrimTabs Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,845 shares during the quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 31.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 29,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 6,987 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 32,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,393,000 after purchasing an additional 4,586 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 7.2% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 252,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,477,000 after purchasing an additional 16,995 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Colgate-Palmolive from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.58.

NYSE CL traded up $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,960,950. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $84.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.42. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $58.49 and a 12 month high of $86.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 383.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 16,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.59, for a total transaction of $1,377,228.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 199,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,649,372.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 26,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.80, for a total transaction of $2,253,046.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 229,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,251,038.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 261,885 shares of company stock valued at $22,254,529 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

