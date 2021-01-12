Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Stake Increased by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 22.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,700 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $4,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 29,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 6,987 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 16.3% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 32,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after buying an additional 4,586 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 252,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,477,000 after buying an additional 16,995 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 77.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on CL. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.58.

Shares of NYSE CL opened at $82.14 on Tuesday. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $58.49 and a twelve month high of $86.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $84.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.42. The company has a market capitalization of $70.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.59.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 383.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Henning I. Jakobsen sold 145,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.22, for a total value of $12,380,761.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,796,806.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 11,714 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.27, for a total transaction of $998,852.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,390 shares in the company, valued at $1,397,575.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 261,885 shares of company stock worth $22,254,529 in the last ninety days. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

