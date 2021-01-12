ColossusXT Price Down 50.4% This Week (COLX)

ColossusXT (CURRENCY:COLX) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. Over the last seven days, ColossusXT has traded down 50.4% against the U.S. dollar. ColossusXT has a total market cap of $4.21 million and approximately $88.00 worth of ColossusXT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ColossusXT coin can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DECOIN (DTEP) traded up 42.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000010 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0832 or 0.00000248 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SuperSwap (SUPER) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00010519 BTC.

Relevant (REL) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002462 BTC.

Release Project (REL) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00006904 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001146 BTC.

ColossusXT Coin Profile

ColossusXT (COLX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 8th, 2015. ColossusXT’s total supply is 12,598,718,387 coins and its circulating supply is 12,557,676,560 coins. ColossusXT’s official Twitter account is @colossuscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ColossusXT is /r/ColossuscoinX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ColossusXT’s official website is colossusxt.io . ColossusXT’s official message board is medium.com/@colossusxt

Buying and Selling ColossusXT

ColossusXT can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ColossusXT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ColossusXT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ColossusXT using one of the exchanges listed above.

