Columbia India Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:INCO) Shares Up 1.1%

Shares of Columbia India Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:INCO) shot up 1.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $50.30 and last traded at $50.30. 1,084 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 4,547 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.75.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.69.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Columbia India Consumer ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia India Consumer ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $504,000. Finally, Aubrey Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Columbia India Consumer ETF by 18.5% in the third quarter. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd now owns 118,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,978,000 after purchasing an additional 18,500 shares during the period.

