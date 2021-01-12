Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-five analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have issued a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.60.

CMA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Comerica from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Stephens raised shares of Comerica from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Comerica from $43.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Comerica from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th.

In other news, EVP Jay K. Oberg sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.69, for a total transaction of $80,535.00. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Comerica during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Comerica during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Comerica by 1,276.3% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Comerica by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Comerica by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CMA stock traded up $1.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.67. 21,596 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,425,802. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Comerica has a 1 year low of $24.28 and a 1 year high of $69.23.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.60. Comerica had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 7.12%. The business had revenue of $710.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Comerica will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.83%.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

