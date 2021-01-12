Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) PT Raised to $22.00 at Smith Barney Citigroup

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Smith Barney Citigroup from $21.00 to $22.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Smith Barney Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential downside of 0.18% from the stock’s previous close.

CMC has been the subject of several other reports. BNP Paribas cut shares of Commercial Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. BidaskClub raised Commercial Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Bank of America lowered Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded Commercial Metals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Commercial Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.44.

Shares of CMC stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.04. The stock had a trading volume of 30,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,184,147. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Commercial Metals has a 52-week low of $10.76 and a 52-week high of $24.16.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 5.10%. Commercial Metals’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Commercial Metals will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Tracy L. Porter sold 51,918 shares of Commercial Metals stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total transaction of $1,080,413.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Barbara Smith sold 82,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.87, for a total transaction of $1,877,215.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 769,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,589,431.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CMC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Commercial Metals in the second quarter worth approximately $88,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Commercial Metals in the third quarter valued at about $98,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Commercial Metals by 20.0% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Commercial Metals by 19.8% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 6,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Commercial Metals by 15.9% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. 84.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, Germany, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

