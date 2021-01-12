Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Stock Rating Lowered by Bank of America

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) was downgraded by Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $21.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 3.05% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on CMC. BNP Paribas cut shares of Commercial Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

Get Commercial Metals alerts:

NYSE:CMC opened at $21.66 on Tuesday. Commercial Metals has a fifty-two week low of $10.76 and a fifty-two week high of $24.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.78.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 17.74%. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Commercial Metals will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 82,082 shares of Commercial Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.87, for a total transaction of $1,877,215.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 769,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,589,431.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Tracy L. Porter sold 51,918 shares of Commercial Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total transaction of $1,080,413.58. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $208.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 53,673 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Commercial Metals by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Commercial Metals by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Commercial Metals by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Commercial Metals by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 6,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. 84.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, Germany, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

See Also: Do closed-end mutual funds pay dividends?



Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.