Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.05.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CYH shares. TheStreet raised Community Health Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Truist boosted their target price on Community Health Systems from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. BidaskClub cut Community Health Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Community Health Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.75 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th.

In related news, major shareholder Tian Qiao Chen sold 4,268,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total value of $34,189,916.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,854,602 shares of company stock worth $108,970,768. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Community Health Systems by 803.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 7,809 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Community Health Systems by 35.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,970 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Community Health Systems by 49,863.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 10,970 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Community Health Systems by 64.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 6,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Community Health Systems in the third quarter worth $58,000. 85.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CYH opened at $7.80 on Tuesday. Community Health Systems has a 52-week low of $2.25 and a 52-week high of $11.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $933.04 million, a PE ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 2.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.77.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Community Health Systems will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Community Health Systems

Community Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. The company offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

