Comparing CXJ Group (OTCMKTS:ECXJ) & Wanda Sports Group (NASDAQ:WSG)

Wanda Sports Group (NASDAQ:WSG) and CXJ Group (OTCMKTS:ECXJ) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Wanda Sports Group and CXJ Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wanda Sports Group -48.51% -108.31% -15.76% CXJ Group N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Wanda Sports Group and CXJ Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wanda Sports Group $1.16 billion 0.30 -$308.72 million ($2.45) -1.02 CXJ Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

CXJ Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Wanda Sports Group.

Risk & Volatility

Wanda Sports Group has a beta of 0.1, suggesting that its stock price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CXJ Group has a beta of 2.46, suggesting that its stock price is 146% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Wanda Sports Group and CXJ Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wanda Sports Group 0 2 1 0 2.33 CXJ Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Wanda Sports Group presently has a consensus target price of $4.17, suggesting a potential upside of 66.67%. Given Wanda Sports Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Wanda Sports Group is more favorable than CXJ Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.9% of Wanda Sports Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.4% of CXJ Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

CXJ Group beats Wanda Sports Group on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Wanda Sports Group Company Profile

Wanda Sports Group Company Limited operates as a sports events, media, and marketing platform worldwide. It operates through three segments: Spectator Sports; Digital, Production, Sports Solutions (DPSS); and Mass Participation. The Spectator Sports segment monetizes rights acquired from rights owners under contractual arrangements through media distribution, sponsorship, and marketing activities; and provides services to its rights-in partners and rights-out clients covering event operation and support, media production, digital solutions, and ancillary services. This segment includes sports, such as football, and winter and summer sports. The DPSS segment offers a suite of specialized sports-related services, including digital media solutions, media and program production, host broadcasting, marketing, event operations, brand development, and advertising solutions. The Mass Participation segment organizes, operates, and monetizes a range of mass participation sports, including triathlon, running, mountain biking, road cycling, obstacle course racing, and trail running through a portfolio of brands and other intellectual property. It also engages in the rights distribution, broadcast hosting, digital media and entertainment, program production, event operations and licensing, and brand development and sponsorship activities. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China. Wanda Sports Group Company Limited is a subsidiary of Wanda Sports & Media (Hong Kong) Holding Co. Ltd.

CXJ Group Company Profile

CXJ Group Co., Limited engages in the trading of automobile exhaust cleaners and auto parts in China. The company also offers auto detailing store consultancy services; and authorization services for operating auto detailing stores under the Chejiangling/Teenage Hero Car brand name. The company was formerly known as Global Entertainment Corp. and changed its name to CXJ Group Co., Limited in 2019. CXJ Group Co., Limited was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Hangzhou, China.

