Comparing Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) and Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB)

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) and Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Eagle Bancorp and Atlantic Union Bankshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eagle Bancorp 28.94% 10.81% 1.32% Atlantic Union Bankshares 19.47% 6.11% 0.83%

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Eagle Bancorp and Atlantic Union Bankshares, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eagle Bancorp 0 4 0 0 2.00 Atlantic Union Bankshares 0 3 2 0 2.40

Eagle Bancorp currently has a consensus price target of $34.00, indicating a potential downside of 26.38%. Atlantic Union Bankshares has a consensus price target of $32.67, indicating a potential downside of 11.69%. Given Atlantic Union Bankshares’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Atlantic Union Bankshares is more favorable than Eagle Bancorp.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

62.6% of Eagle Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.8% of Atlantic Union Bankshares shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of Eagle Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of Atlantic Union Bankshares shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Eagle Bancorp and Atlantic Union Bankshares’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eagle Bancorp $455.33 million 3.22 $142.94 million $4.32 10.69 Atlantic Union Bankshares $832.15 million 3.50 $193.53 million $2.75 13.45

Atlantic Union Bankshares has higher revenue and earnings than Eagle Bancorp. Eagle Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Atlantic Union Bankshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Eagle Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Atlantic Union Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Eagle Bancorp pays out 20.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Atlantic Union Bankshares pays out 36.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Eagle Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Risk & Volatility

Eagle Bancorp has a beta of 1.14, suggesting that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Atlantic Union Bankshares has a beta of 1.41, suggesting that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Atlantic Union Bankshares beats Eagle Bancorp on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Eagle Bancorp Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. It accepts business and personal checking, NOW, tiered savings, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement, certificate of deposit, and investment sweep accounts; and time deposits. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans. In addition, it provides online and mobile banking services; and other services, including cash management services, business sweep accounts, lock boxes, remote deposit captures, account reconciliation services, merchant card services, safety deposit boxes, and automated clearing house origination, as well as after-hours depositories and ATM services. Further, the company offers insurance products and services through a referral program, as well as investment advisory services. The company serves sole proprietors, small and medium-sized businesses, partnerships, corporations, non-profit organizations and associations, and individuals, as well as investors. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 20 banking offices comprising 6 in Suburban Maryland, 5 in the District of Columbia, and 9 in Northern Virginia. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Company Profile

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services. The company also offers loans for commercial, industrial, residential mortgage, and consumer purposes. In addition, it provides credit cards, automated teller machine (ATM) services, mobile and Internet banking services, and online bill payment services, as well as trust, and wealth management services to consumers and businesses. Further, the company offers securities, brokerage, and investment advisory services; and originates and sells mortgage loan products in the secondary market. As of February 1, 2020, it operated 149 branches and approximately 170 ATMs in Virginia, North Carolina, and Maryland. The company was formerly known as Union Bankshares Corporation and changed its name to Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation in May 2019. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia.

