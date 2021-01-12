Comparing Global Self Storage (NASDAQ:SELF) & LSL Property Services (OTCMKTS:LSLPF)

LSL Property Services (OTCMKTS:LSLPF) and Global Self Storage (NASDAQ:SELF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for LSL Property Services and Global Self Storage, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LSL Property Services 0 0 0 0 N/A Global Self Storage 0 0 1 0 3.00

Global Self Storage has a consensus target price of $4.75, indicating a potential upside of 15.85%. Given Global Self Storage’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Global Self Storage is more favorable than LSL Property Services.

Profitability

This table compares LSL Property Services and Global Self Storage’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LSL Property Services N/A N/A N/A Global Self Storage -1.26% -0.28% -0.17%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

14.9% of Global Self Storage shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.9% of Global Self Storage shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares LSL Property Services and Global Self Storage’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LSL Property Services N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Global Self Storage $8.67 million 4.42 $580,000.00 N/A N/A

Global Self Storage has higher revenue and earnings than LSL Property Services.

Volatility & Risk

LSL Property Services has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Global Self Storage has a beta of 0.69, suggesting that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Global Self Storage beats LSL Property Services on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

LSL Property Services Company Profile

LSL Property Services plc provides residential property services for lenders, buyers and sellers of residential properties, tenants, and landlords in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Estate Agency; Financial Services; and Surveying and Valuation Services. The Estate Agency segment is involved in the sale and letting of residential properties; operation of a network of high street branches; and provision of repossession and asset management services. This segment also provides marketing and conveyancing services. The Financial Services segment arranges mortgages for various lenders; and pure protection and general insurance policies for a panel of insurance companies. The Surveying and Valuation Services segment provides valuations and professional survey services of residential properties. The company also offers panel and property management services. LSL Property Services plc was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Global Self Storage Company Profile

Global Self Storage is a self-administered and self-managed REIT that owns, operates, manages, acquires, develops and redevelops self-storage properties. The company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. Through its wholly owned subsidiaries, the company owns and/or manages 13 self-storage properties in Connecticut, Illinois, Indiana, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, and Oklahoma.

