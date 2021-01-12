Compass Group PLC (CPG.L) (LON:CPG) Receives “Underweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Compass Group PLC (CPG.L) (LON:CPG)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating restated by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, AR Network reports. They currently have a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 28.93% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CPG. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,450 ($18.94) price target on shares of Compass Group PLC (CPG.L) in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) price objective on shares of Compass Group PLC (CPG.L) in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Compass Group PLC (CPG.L) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,284.18 ($16.78).

Get Compass Group PLC (CPG.L) alerts:

LON:CPG traded down GBX 2.93 ($0.04) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 1,407.08 ($18.38). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,755,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,868,183. Compass Group PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 865.80 ($11.31) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,995.50 ($26.07). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,412.18 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,242.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.32, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of £25.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 175.88.

In other news, insider Karen Witts bought 7,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,415 ($18.49) per share, with a total value of £99,205.65 ($129,612.82). Also, insider Alison Yapp bought 2,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,402 ($18.32) per share, with a total value of £39,704.64 ($51,874.37).

About Compass Group PLC (CPG.L)

Compass Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

Featured Article: What is an inverted yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Group PLC (CPG.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Group PLC (CPG.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.