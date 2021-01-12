Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHCI) Short Interest Update

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHCI) saw a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the December 15th total of 40,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 314,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of CHCI opened at $3.18 on Tuesday. Comstock Holding Companies has a 12-month low of $1.06 and a 12-month high of $6.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a current ratio of 4.01.

Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The construction company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. Comstock Holding Companies had a return on equity of 125.81% and a net margin of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $7.33 million during the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Comstock Holding Companies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th.

About Comstock Holding Companies

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc operates as a real estate assets management and services company. The company operates through two segments, Asset Management and Real Estate Services. It offers commercial real estate and asset management services for rental apartments, office buildings, hotels, commercial garages, leased lands, retail properties, mixed-use developments, and transit-oriented developments.

