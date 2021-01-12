Conceal (CCX) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $23,571.00

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded down 8.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 12th. During the last week, Conceal has traded down 3.5% against the US dollar. Conceal has a market capitalization of $537,588.32 and $23,571.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Conceal coin can currently be purchased for $0.0572 or 0.00000174 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,665.33 or 0.99530536 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.07 or 0.00381087 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00017214 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $183.66 or 0.00559593 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.64 or 0.00145172 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002262 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002500 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.38 or 0.00025540 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000796 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 33.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002473 BTC.

Conceal Coin Profile

Conceal (CCX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Conceal’s total supply is 18,295,239 coins and its circulating supply is 9,397,658 coins. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Conceal is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork. The official website for Conceal is conceal.network. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conceal Network is designed to be a secure peer-to-peer privacy framework empowering individuals and organizations to anonymously communicate and interact financially in a decentralized and censorship-resistant environment. Conceal Network powers the $CCX cryptocurrency which is an open-source, privacy-protected digital cash system that mimics physical cash; nobody knows where users store or spend their $CCX. All transactions, deposits, and messages on Conceal Network are untraceable, tamperproof and operate with no central authority through the use of cryptographic protocols. “

Buying and Selling Conceal

Conceal can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conceal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Conceal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

