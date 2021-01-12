Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) Sets New 1-Year High at $118.20

Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $118.20 and last traded at $117.13, with a volume of 4385 shares. The stock had previously closed at $111.80.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Concentrix in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Concentrix in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Cross Research started coverage on shares of Concentrix in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock.

About Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC)

Concentrix Solutions Corporation provides customer engagement services in the United States and internationally. The company offers solutions in the areas of customer lifecycle management, marketing solutions, automation and process optimization, analytics and insights, consulting, finance and accounting, information technology services, and technology assets.

