Concordia Financial Group (OTCMKTS:CRDIY) Upgraded at The Goldman Sachs Group

Concordia Financial Group (OTCMKTS:CRDIY) was upgraded by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

CRDIY stock remained flat at $$10.56 during trading on Tuesday.

