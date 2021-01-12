ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Lifted to “Buy” at BMO Capital Markets

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) was upgraded by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a $56.00 price objective on the energy producer’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 23.46% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on COP. KeyCorp increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $39.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. BidaskClub raised ConocoPhillips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $39.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a $54.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. ConocoPhillips currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.63.

NYSE COP opened at $45.36 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.79 and a 200-day moving average of $37.78. The firm has a market cap of $48.66 billion, a PE ratio of -40.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $20.84 and a 1-year high of $65.61.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The energy producer reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.01). ConocoPhillips had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe and North Africa; Asia Pacific and Middle East; Other International; and Corporate & Other.

