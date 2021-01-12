Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAF) Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAF) traded down 0.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $139.04 and last traded at $143.71. 1,455 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 256% from the average session volume of 409 shares. The stock had previously closed at $145.00.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Warburg Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Continental Aktiengesellschaft to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $140.99 and a 200 day moving average of $116.16.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft develops products, systems, and services for customers in various industries worldwide. The company operates through Automotive Technologies, Vehicle Networking and Information Business Area, Rubber Technologies, Connected Mobility Â- Hardware, and Powertrain Technologies divisions.

