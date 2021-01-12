Contrasting Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology (OTCMKTS:SHWK) & Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH)

Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology (OTCMKTS:SHWK) and Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, valuation and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology has a beta of 0.23, meaning that its stock price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Norwegian Cruise Line has a beta of 2.84, meaning that its stock price is 184% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology and Norwegian Cruise Line, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Norwegian Cruise Line 1 9 7 0 2.35

Norwegian Cruise Line has a consensus price target of $22.21, indicating a potential downside of 9.40%. Given Norwegian Cruise Line’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Norwegian Cruise Line is more favorable than Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology.

Profitability

This table compares Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology and Norwegian Cruise Line’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology N/A N/A N/A Norwegian Cruise Line -114.59% -28.18% -8.00%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology and Norwegian Cruise Line’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Norwegian Cruise Line $6.46 billion 1.05 $930.23 million $5.09 4.82

Norwegian Cruise Line has higher revenue and earnings than Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

46.1% of Norwegian Cruise Line shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.5% of Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of Norwegian Cruise Line shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Norwegian Cruise Line beats Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology Company Profile

Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology, Inc. does not have significant operations. Previously, the company operated as an oceanographic service company that was involved in deep water search, survey, and recovery operations. The company also served as the general partner for limited partnerships that were formed for the purpose of raising money to search for and locate shipwrecks. The company is based in Tampa, Florida.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in the North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers cruise itineraries ranging from a few days to 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, India and the rest of Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, South America, the Panama Canal, the Caribbean, and Harvest Caye. As of February 20, 2020, the company had 28 ships with approximately 59,150 berths. It distributes its products through retail/travel advisor, international travel advisor, and onboard cruise sales channels, as well as meetings, incentives, and charters. The company was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

