Contrasting Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) and MediGreen (OTCMKTS:RFMK)

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) and MediGreen (OTCMKTS:RFMK) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Triton International and MediGreen, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Triton International 0 0 3 0 3.00 MediGreen 0 0 0 0 N/A

Triton International currently has a consensus target price of $51.00, indicating a potential downside of 2.35%. Given Triton International’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Triton International is more favorable than MediGreen.

Profitability

This table compares Triton International and MediGreen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Triton International 24.21% 15.53% 3.25% MediGreen N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

65.5% of Triton International shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of Triton International shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.1% of MediGreen shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Triton International has a beta of 1.9, meaning that its share price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MediGreen has a beta of 0.3, meaning that its share price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Triton International and MediGreen’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Triton International $1.35 billion 2.66 $352.69 million $4.57 11.43 MediGreen N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Triton International has higher revenue and earnings than MediGreen.

Summary

Triton International beats MediGreen on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Triton International

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal containers and chassis to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of intermodal containers, as well as provides maritime container management services. As of December 31, 2019, its total fleet consisted of 3.6 million containers and chassis representing 6.1 million twenty-foot equivalent units or 6.9 million cost equivalent units. The company also purchases containers from shipping line customers and other sellers, and resells these containers to container retailers and users. It operates in Asia, Europe, the Americas, Bermuda, and internationally. The company was founded in 1980 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

About MediGreen

Rapid Fire Marketing, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, and trade of vapor inhalers. It offers cumulus vapor inhalers, pocket puffer dry herbal vaporizer, and electronic cigarettes. The company was founded by Joseph T. Kaminski in 1989 and is headquartered in Carson City, NV.

