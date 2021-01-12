Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) PT Raised to $19.00

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $11.00 to $19.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 64.79% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. HSBC upgraded shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.85.

Get Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación alerts:

Shares of NYSE:VLRS opened at $11.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.43 and a beta of 2.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.32. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has a 1-year low of $2.94 and a 1-year high of $13.48.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.15). Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación had a positive return on equity of 90.78% and a negative net margin of 2.29%. The business had revenue of $210.00 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the third quarter valued at about $78,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 11.1% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the second quarter valued at about $81,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the third quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 92.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 14,884 shares during the period.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Company Profile

Controladora Vuela CompaÃ±Ã­a de AviaciÃ³n, SAB. de C.V. provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 82 aircraft. It operates approximately 131 daily flights on routes that connect 40 cities in Mexico and 25 cities in the United States and Central America.

Featured Article: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.