Copper Mountain Mining Co. (CMMC.TO) (TSE:CMMC) Senior Officer Sells C$57,750.00 in Stock

Copper Mountain Mining Co. (CMMC.TO) (TSE:CMMC) Senior Officer Peter Michael Holbek sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.31, for a total transaction of C$57,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 304,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$703,621.38.

TSE CMMC traded up C$0.05 on Tuesday, reaching C$2.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,654,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,348,989. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.11. Copper Mountain Mining Co. has a 12-month low of C$0.28 and a 12-month high of C$2.42. The firm has a market capitalization of C$477.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.33.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CMMC shares. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Copper Mountain Mining Co. (CMMC.TO) from C$2.40 to C$2.75 in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Copper Mountain Mining Co. (CMMC.TO) from C$2.10 to C$2.50 in a report on Friday. Haywood Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Copper Mountain Mining Co. (CMMC.TO) from C$2.00 to C$3.00 in a report on Friday. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Copper Mountain Mining Co. (CMMC.TO) from C$1.50 to C$1.75 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a C$1.65 target price on shares of Copper Mountain Mining Co. (CMMC.TO) in a research report on Saturday, November 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Copper Mountain Mining Co. (CMMC.TO) has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$2.38.

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 135 crown granted mineral claims, 176 located mineral claims, 15 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702.1 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

