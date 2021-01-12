Cornichon (CORN) Achieves Market Cap of $1.55 Million

Cornichon (CURRENCY:CORN) traded down 15.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. One Cornichon token can currently be bought for $0.0833 or 0.00000248 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Cornichon has traded up 38.1% against the US dollar. Cornichon has a market cap of $1.55 million and $3,662.00 worth of Cornichon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Cornichon

Cornichon’s total supply is 19,761,774 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,616,425 tokens. Cornichon’s official website is cornichon.ape.tax . Cornichon’s official Twitter account is @cornfieldfarm and its Facebook page is accessible here

Cornichon Token Trading

Cornichon can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

