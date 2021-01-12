Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Sold by Hexavest Inc.

Hexavest Inc. trimmed its holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 40.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,181 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $5,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Starboard Value LP bought a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 3rd quarter worth about $337,375,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,439,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,718,000 after purchasing an additional 459,975 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,966,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,077,000 after purchasing an additional 53,204 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,370,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638,104 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 141.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,325,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531,885 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus raised shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Corteva from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Corteva from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Corteva from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corteva presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.95.

In other news, insider Brian Titus sold 8,545 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $328,982.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $810,386.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Neal Gutterson sold 26,211 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.01, for a total transaction of $970,069.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 47,871 shares of company stock worth $1,768,306. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CTVA opened at $43.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.82. Corteva, Inc. has a one year low of $20.38 and a one year high of $43.76. The firm has a market cap of $32.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.20, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.82.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.03. Corteva had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 4.70%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.39) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Corteva’s payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

