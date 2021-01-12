Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Reaches New 52-Week High at $43.88

Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $43.88 and last traded at $43.31, with a volume of 4026 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.62.

A number of research firms recently commented on CTVA. Bank of America raised shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Corteva from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Corteva from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Corteva presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.95.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.09 and a 200-day moving average of $32.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.20, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.03. Corteva had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 4.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.39) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. Corteva’s payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

In other Corteva news, SVP Neal Gutterson sold 13,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.78, for a total value of $469,254.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brian Titus sold 8,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $328,982.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $810,386.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,871 shares of company stock worth $1,768,306 in the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Starboard Value LP bought a new position in Corteva in the third quarter worth about $337,375,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,439,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,718,000 after purchasing an additional 459,975 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,966,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,077,000 after purchasing an additional 53,204 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,370,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 141.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,325,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531,885 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Company Profile (NYSE:CTVA)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

