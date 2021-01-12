Cosmos (ATOM) Hits Market Cap of $1.15 Billion

Cosmos (CURRENCY:ATOM) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 12th. One Cosmos coin can currently be bought for $5.53 or 0.00016652 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Cosmos has a market cap of $1.15 billion and approximately $632.77 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Cosmos has traded down 8.7% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,268.33 or 1.00216070 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002053 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00013444 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002974 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000345 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.60 or 0.00049998 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 97.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Cosmos

Cosmos (ATOM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos' total supply is 266,473,331 coins and its circulating supply is 208,688,728 coins. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is /r/cosmosnetwork and the currency's Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos' official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cosmos is a network of many independent blockchains, called zones. The zones are powered by Tendermint Core, which provides a high-performance, consistent, secure PBFT-like consensus engine, where strict fork-accountability guarantees hold over the behaviour of malicious actors. Tendermint Core’s BFT consensus algorithm is well suited for scaling public proof-of-stake blockchains. The first zone on Cosmos is called the Cosmos Hub. The Cosmos Hub is a multi-asset proof-of-stake cryptocurrency with a simple governance mechanism which enables the network to adapt and upgrade. In addition, the Cosmos Hub can be extended by connecting other zones. The hub and zones of the Cosmos network communicate with each other via an inter-blockchain communication (IBC) protocol, a kind of virtual UDP or TCP for blockchains. Tokens can be transferred from one zone to another securely and quickly without the need for exchange liquidity between zones. Instead, all inter-zone token transfers go through the Cosmos Hub, which keeps track of the total amount of tokens held by each zone. The hub isolates each zone from the failure of other zones. Because anyone can connect a new zone to the Cosmos Hub, zones allow for future-compatibility with new blockchain innovations. The supply won’t be limited as the project plans to introduce a yearly inflatory model. “

Buying and Selling Cosmos

Cosmos can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

