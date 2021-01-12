Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Jacobs & Co. CA

Jacobs & Co. CA decreased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,465 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,872 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale accounts for 1.9% of Jacobs & Co. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $14,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 62.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,081 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,129,000 after acquiring an additional 7,713 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 12,416 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,678,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 13.0% during the third quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 1,190 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 51.0% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 4,909 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stillwater Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 12,527 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,720,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. 67.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.59, for a total value of $362,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,500 shares in the company, valued at $7,795,685. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul G. Moulton sold 9,015 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.50, for a total transaction of $3,303,997.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,447,458.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,376 shares of company stock valued at $7,187,423. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ COST traded up $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $364.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,381,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,732,484. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $271.28 and a 1-year high of $393.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $374.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $353.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.32 billion, a PE ratio of 37.37, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $43.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.26 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on COST. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $422.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $412.00 to $419.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays upgraded Costco Wholesale from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, CSFB increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $328.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $386.64.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

