COTI (COTI) Market Cap Hits $27.34 Million

COTI (CURRENCY:COTI) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 12th. COTI has a market capitalization of $27.34 million and $5.21 million worth of COTI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One COTI coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0481 or 0.00000143 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, COTI has traded up 0.9% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002971 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000881 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.33 or 0.00024770 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.83 or 0.00112456 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.74 or 0.00266780 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.37 or 0.00063518 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 32.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000698 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.19 or 0.00063007 BTC.

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Gibraltar, Currency Of The Internet (COTI) is a decentralized payment platform that aims to become a payment mechanism for cryptocurrency users as it can instantly convert and transact digital assets through the Trustchain, a protocol developed by the COTI platform to replace third-party entities. In addition, COTI uses a blockless payment system based on a directed acyclic graph (DAG) to improve the protocol scalability. The COTI token is the cryptocurrency created to fuel the payment platform. It can be used on the Currency Of The Internet exchange mechanisms as well as to pay for goods, services or earn fees discounts. COTI has bridged with Binance Chain’s BEP2. COTI’s Cross Chain Bridge allows users with COTI coins to cross the bridge and swap their coins to COTI BEP2 tokens and vice versa, which adds another level of liquidity support for the entire community. “

COTI can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as COTI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade COTI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase COTI using one of the exchanges listed above.

