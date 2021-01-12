County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $22.14

County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICBK)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.14 and traded as low as $21.70. County Bancorp shares last traded at $21.70, with a volume of 10,436 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered County Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. County Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.90.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.06 million, a P/E ratio of 35.57 and a beta of 0.96.

County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $12.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.15 million. County Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 6.13%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that County Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This is an increase from County Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. County Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.95%.

In other County Bancorp news, Director Wayne D. Mueller sold 29,948 shares of County Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.79, for a total value of $622,618.92. Also, insider Mark Andrew Miller sold 13,841 shares of County Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total value of $297,581.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $629,907. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,889 shares of company stock worth $962,660 in the last three months. Company insiders own 24.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its position in County Bancorp by 31.9% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 66,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,384,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in County Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $345,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in County Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $280,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in County Bancorp by 115.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 6,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in County Bancorp by 17.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. 25.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

County Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:ICBK)

County Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Community Bank that provides a range of consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries primarily in northeastern and central Wisconsin. It accepts demand interest bearing and noninterest bearing, money market deposit, NOW, checking, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

