Cream Finance (CREAM) Price Up 24.5% This Week

Cream Finance (CURRENCY:CREAM) traded 9.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. Cream Finance has a market cap of $11.24 million and $1.36 million worth of Cream Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Cream Finance has traded 24.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Cream Finance token can now be purchased for $74.95 or 0.00215420 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Cream Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002874 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000858 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.41 or 0.00024173 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.65 or 0.00111082 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.72 or 0.00257885 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.47 or 0.00064580 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 28.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000701 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.30 or 0.00061210 BTC.

About Cream Finance

Cream Finance’s total supply is 2,924,547 tokens and its circulating supply is 149,928 tokens. The official website for Cream Finance is app.cream.finance . The official message board for Cream Finance is medium.com/@CreamdotFinance

Cream Finance Token Trading

Cream Finance can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cream Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cream Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cream Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cream Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.