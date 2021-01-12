Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CELZ) Short Interest Update

Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CELZ) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 98.8% from the December 15th total of 78,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,873,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS CELZ remained flat at $$0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,715,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,955,492. Creative Medical Technology has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.01.
About Creative Medical Technology
