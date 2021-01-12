Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CELZ) Short Interest Update

Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CELZ) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 98.8% from the December 15th total of 78,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,873,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS CELZ remained flat at $$0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,715,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,955,492. Creative Medical Technology has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.01.

Get Creative Medical Technology alerts:

About Creative Medical Technology

Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the stem cell research and developing applications to treat male sexual dysfunction and related issues. The company markets its erectile dysfunction (ED) treatment under the Caverstem name to physicians for use with their patients suffering from ED.

Recommended Story: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Creative Medical Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Creative Medical Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.