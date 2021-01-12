Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $135.32

Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $135.32 and traded as high as $167.48. Credicorp shares last traded at $164.98, with a volume of 229,632 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BAP. Santander raised Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Credicorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Scotiabank raised Credicorp from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.33.

The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $160.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.16 billion, a PE ratio of 65.99, a PEG ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.95.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.78). Credicorp had a return on equity of 2.76% and a net margin of 4.18%. The business had revenue of $929.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Analysts expect that Credicorp Ltd. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Credicorp during the third quarter worth approximately $6,695,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Credicorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $814,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Credicorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $372,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Credicorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Credicorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,426,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.17% of the company’s stock.

Credicorp Company Profile (NYSE:BAP)

Credicorp Ltd., a financial services holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Wealth Management segments. The company offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

