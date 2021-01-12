Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Short Interest Update

Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 65,000 shares, an increase of 12,900.0% from the December 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 119,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CRARY shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Crédit Agricole from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Crédit Agricole in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Crédit Agricole in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Crédit Agricole in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crédit Agricole has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Crédit Agricole alerts:

CRARY opened at $6.36 on Tuesday. Crédit Agricole has a 1-year low of $3.15 and a 1-year high of $7.41. The company has a market cap of $37.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.11.

Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. Crédit Agricole had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.98 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Crédit Agricole will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crédit Agricole Company Profile

CrÃ©dit Agricole SA provides retail, corporate, insurance, and investment banking products and services worldwide. It operates through five segments: Asset Gathering; French Retail Banking – LCL; International Retail Banking; Specialised Financial Services; and Large Customers. The company offers payment instruments, loans, and saving products; savings/retirement, death and disability/creditor/group, and property and casualty insurance products; and expertise and investment solutions for active, passive, real estate, and alternative asset management.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for Crédit Agricole Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crédit Agricole and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.