Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK) saw a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 68,400 shares, a decline of 66.6% from the December 15th total of 205,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 582,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of CIK stock opened at $3.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.16. Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund has a 12-month low of $1.97 and a 12-month high of $3.45.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.023 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.76%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIK. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 115,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 7,827 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,130,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,325,000 after purchasing an additional 42,953 shares during the period. Finally, Matisse Capital bought a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. 14.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Company Profile

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in high yield corporate debt such as bonds and debentures that are rated Baa or lower by Moody's or BBB or lower by S&P.

