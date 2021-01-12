Critical Contrast: Wetouch Technology (OTCMKTS:GLFWD) versus Nomura (NYSE:NMR)

Wetouch Technology (OTCMKTS:GLFWD) and Nomura (NYSE:NMR) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.5% of Nomura shares are held by institutional investors. 25.3% of Wetouch Technology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Wetouch Technology and Nomura’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wetouch Technology N/A N/A N/A Nomura 13.00% 8.41% 0.54%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Wetouch Technology and Nomura’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wetouch Technology N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Nomura $17.93 billion 0.96 $2.00 billion $0.62 9.10

Nomura has higher revenue and earnings than Wetouch Technology.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Wetouch Technology and Nomura, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wetouch Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Nomura 0 1 3 0 2.75

Risk & Volatility

Wetouch Technology has a beta of -0.53, suggesting that its stock price is 153% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nomura has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Nomura beats Wetouch Technology on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wetouch Technology

There is no company description available for Wetouch Technology Inc.

About Nomura

Nomura Holdings, Inc. provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Asset Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment services for individuals and corporations. As of March 31, 2020, this segment operated a network of 128 branches. The Asset Management segment engages in the development and management of investment trusts; and provision of investment advisory services for pension funds and other institutional clients. The Wholesale segment is involved in the research, sale, trading, agency execution, and market-making of fixed income and equity-related products. It also engages in underwriting various securities and other financial instruments, such as various classes of shares, convertible and exchangeable securities, investment grade and high yield debts, sovereign and emerging market debts, structured securities, and other securities; arranging private placements, as well as other capital raising activities; and the provision of financial advisory services on business transactions comprising mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, spin-offs, capital structuring, corporate defense activities, leveraged buyouts, and risk solutions. In addition, this segment offers various financial instruments. The company was formerly known as The Nomura Securities Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Nomura Holdings, Inc. in October 2001. Nomura Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

