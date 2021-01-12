Critical Elements Lithium Co. (CRE.V) (CVE:CRE) Shares Down 3.4%

Critical Elements Lithium Co. (CRE.V) (CVE:CRE) dropped 3.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.84 and last traded at C$0.85. Approximately 120,412 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 316,546 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.88.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.78 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.26, a current ratio of 6.60 and a quick ratio of 4.53. The firm has a market capitalization of C$143.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.00.

About Critical Elements Lithium Co. (CRE.V) (CVE:CRE)

Critical Elements Lithium Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, zinc, gold, silver, nickel, lead, lithium, niobium, tantalum, and platinum group and rare earth elements. Its flagship project is the Rose Lithium-Tantalum project that consists of 473 claims covering a total area of 246.55 square kilometers located in the Eastmain greenstone belt.

