Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Sets New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after B. Riley raised their price target on the stock from $72.00 to $87.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. Crocs traded as high as $77.50 and last traded at $76.78, with a volume of 9006 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $74.97.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on CROX. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Crocs from $71.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Crocs from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Crocs from $50.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Crocs from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.40.

Get Crocs alerts:

In related news, CFO Anne Mehlman sold 2,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $114,510.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,439,005. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Rees sold 31,552 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $1,703,808.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 92,040 shares of company stock worth $5,744,560. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 50.9% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 996 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Crocs by 0.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 101,079 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,319,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Crocs by 0.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,004 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Crocs by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,584 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Crocs by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 77,758 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,323,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $63.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.28. The company has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The textile maker reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $361.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.98 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 102.93% and a net margin of 12.08%. Crocs’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Crocs, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

About Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX)

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

Featured Story: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.