Croma Security Solutions Group plc (CSSG.L) (LON:CSSG) Shares Gap Up to $67.00

Croma Security Solutions Group plc (CSSG.L) (LON:CSSG) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $67.00, but opened at $72.50. Croma Security Solutions Group plc (CSSG.L) shares last traded at $77.00, with a volume of 649 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of £11.47 million and a PE ratio of -77.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.07, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 65.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 69.45.

About Croma Security Solutions Group plc (CSSG.L) (LON:CSSG)

Croma Security Solutions Group plc provides various security services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Croma Vigilant, Croma Security Systems, and Croma Locksmiths. It offers manned guarding and asset protection services; CCTV security, fire, and alarm systems; locksmithing keys, locks, and safes; and identity management and access control solutions.

