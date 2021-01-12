Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF)’s stock price fell 0.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $11.17 and last traded at $11.20. 3,425 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 152% from the average session volume of 1,357 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.27.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CROMF. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity lowered Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.27 and a 200-day moving average of $10.25.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high-quality grocery- and pharmacy-anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed-use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

