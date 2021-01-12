Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.56.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CRON shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Cronos Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Cronos Group from $5.60 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Cronos Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th.

In other Cronos Group news, Director Jason Marc Adler sold 769,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.73, for a total value of $5,946,990.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,579,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,856,381.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Michael Ryan Gorenstein sold 1,289,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.23, for a total transaction of $9,322,000.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,258,689 shares of company stock valued at $16,761,991. Company insiders own 7.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Cronos Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Cronos Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Cronos Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Asset Management Corp IL ADV increased its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 23,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 7,501 shares in the last quarter. 11.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CRON stock opened at $9.80 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.44. Cronos Group has a 12-month low of $4.00 and a 12-month high of $10.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.84 and a beta of 2.07.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.25. Cronos Group had a negative return on equity of 1.61% and a net margin of 266.31%. The company had revenue of $11.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. Cronos Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Cronos Group will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company in the United States and internationally. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through ecommerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

