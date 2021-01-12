Cryptaur Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $4,520.00 (CPT)

Cryptaur (CURRENCY:CPT) traded 20.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 12th. One Cryptaur token can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Cryptaur has traded down 11.1% against the U.S. dollar. Cryptaur has a total market capitalization of $1.18 million and approximately $4,520.00 worth of Cryptaur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.97 or 0.00042070 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00005365 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.41 or 0.00040393 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,383.46 or 0.04167468 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $113.38 or 0.00341537 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003012 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00013972 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003012 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Cryptaur Token Profile

Cryptaur (CPT) is a token. Cryptaur’s total supply is 27,662,180,148 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,940,371,437 tokens. The official website for Cryptaur is cryptaur.com . The official message board for Cryptaur is medium.com/@cryptaur . Cryptaur’s official Twitter account is @cryptaur and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cryptaur is /r/Cryptaur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptaur is an Ethereum-based ecosystem that will act as a framework for decentralized applications whereby suppliers and consumers of diverse range of goods and services can interact directly while increasing the economic efficacy of all transactions being made within the ecosystem. Cryptaur (CPT) is an ethereum-based token that serves as a medium of exchange within the ecosystem. “

