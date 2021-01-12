Crypto Sports Reaches Market Capitalization of $404,504.95 (CSPN)

Crypto Sports (CURRENCY:CSPN) traded 15.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. One Crypto Sports coin can now be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000438 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Crypto Sports has traded 29.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Crypto Sports has a total market cap of $404,504.95 and $3,253.00 worth of Crypto Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000175 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000045 BTC.

About Crypto Sports

CSPN is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Crypto Sports’ total supply is 3,193,464 coins and its circulating supply is 2,737,526 coins. Crypto Sports’ official website is www.crypto-sports.io. Crypto Sports’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Sports builds a bridge between eSports and the crypto world, offering gamers and developers innovative ways to connect and provide opportunities for every gamer, whether casual or professional, to make money by doing what they love, using Crypto Sports Network and the cryptocurrency, CSPN. “

Buying and Selling Crypto Sports

Crypto Sports can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Sports directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypto Sports should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crypto Sports using one of the exchanges listed above.

