Crypto Village Accelerator Market Cap Reaches $12.73 Million (CVA)

Crypto Village Accelerator (CURRENCY:CVA) traded 56.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 12th. In the last week, Crypto Village Accelerator has traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Crypto Village Accelerator token can currently be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000503 BTC on popular exchanges. Crypto Village Accelerator has a market cap of $12.73 million and approximately $39,321.00 worth of Crypto Village Accelerator was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.30 or 0.00041878 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00005418 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 26.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.69 or 0.00043036 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $129.52 or 0.00379383 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 32.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,532.04 or 0.04487415 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002932 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00014049 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002930 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Crypto Village Accelerator Profile

Crypto Village Accelerator (CRYPTO:CVA) is a token. It was first traded on October 16th, 2019. Crypto Village Accelerator’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,163,874 tokens. The official website for Crypto Village Accelerator is cryptovillageaccelerator.com

Crypto Village Accelerator Token Trading

Crypto Village Accelerator can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Village Accelerator directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypto Village Accelerator should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crypto Village Accelerator using one of the exchanges listed above.

