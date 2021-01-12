CryptoAds Marketplace Trading Down 87.4% Over Last Week (CRAD)

CryptoAds Marketplace (CURRENCY:CRAD) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 12th. In the last seven days, CryptoAds Marketplace has traded down 87.4% against the U.S. dollar. One CryptoAds Marketplace token can currently be purchased for $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges including P2PB2B and VinDAX. CryptoAds Marketplace has a total market cap of $32,369.20 and approximately $14,613.00 worth of CryptoAds Marketplace was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002869 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000838 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.29 or 0.00023799 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.78 or 0.00111353 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $90.39 or 0.00259569 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.37 or 0.00064229 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.53 or 0.00061822 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 59.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000631 BTC.

CryptoAds Marketplace Profile

CryptoAds Marketplace’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,265,943 tokens. The Reddit community for CryptoAds Marketplace is /r/CRAD and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CryptoAds Marketplace’s official website is cryptoads.exchange . The official message board for CryptoAds Marketplace is medium.com/@AlexVinogradov4 . CryptoAds Marketplace’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

CryptoAds Marketplace Token Trading

CryptoAds Marketplace can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: VinDAX and P2PB2B. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoAds Marketplace directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoAds Marketplace should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CryptoAds Marketplace using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

