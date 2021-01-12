CryptoBonusMiles Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges (CBM)

CryptoBonusMiles (CURRENCY:CBM) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. In the last week, CryptoBonusMiles has traded up 69.4% against the U.S. dollar. One CryptoBonusMiles coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. CryptoBonusMiles has a total market cap of $121,135.85 and approximately $1,647.00 worth of CryptoBonusMiles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.76 or 0.00040970 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00005431 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.26 or 0.00045417 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.09 or 0.00381271 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,429.45 or 0.04254840 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002979 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00013976 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002976 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000035 BTC.

About CryptoBonusMiles

CryptoBonusMiles (CRYPTO:CBM) is a coin. It launched on May 13th, 2018. CryptoBonusMiles’ total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,998,301 coins. The official message board for CryptoBonusMiles is medium.com/@aeronaero . CryptoBonusMiles’ official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here . CryptoBonusMiles’ official website is cryptobonusmiles.com . The Reddit community for CryptoBonusMiles is /r/AeronAero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoBonusMiles (CBM) is a universal bonus miles aggregation platform developed by Aeron for anyone who travels by air, would enable the users to get crypto rewards and discover the major airline loyalty programs. A user will get CBM points for all activities on the platform, which accrue together with airline bonus miles. These points will serve as extra rewards to use on discounts or products at partner shops. “

Buying and Selling CryptoBonusMiles

CryptoBonusMiles can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoBonusMiles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoBonusMiles should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CryptoBonusMiles using one of the exchanges listed above.

