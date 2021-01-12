CryptoCarbon Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $281.00 (CCRB)

CryptoCarbon (CURRENCY:CCRB) traded down 70.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. One CryptoCarbon coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, CryptoCarbon has traded down 92.7% against the US dollar. CryptoCarbon has a market cap of $82,850.56 and $281.00 worth of CryptoCarbon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.78 or 0.00041050 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00005419 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $15.27 or 0.00045489 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $127.77 or 0.00380735 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,431.73 or 0.04266362 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002982 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00013943 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002980 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000035 BTC.

About CryptoCarbon

CCRB is a coin. CryptoCarbon’s total supply is 70,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,690,718 coins. CryptoCarbon’s official Twitter account is @CryptoCarbon and its Facebook page is accessible here . CryptoCarbon’s official website is cryptocarbon.co.uk

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoCarbon is an Ethereum-based token issued using the EToken Protocol, which is a set of Ethereum smart contracts. It has a adjustable token supply. CryptoCarbon is backed by CRYPTOCARBON GLOBAL LTD and it is currently accepted for many services and products sold by a UK based company BEE-ONE UK LTD. “

CryptoCarbon Coin Trading

CryptoCarbon can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoCarbon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoCarbon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CryptoCarbon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

