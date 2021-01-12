Cryptonex Price Reaches $4.28 on Exchanges (CNX)

Cryptonex (CURRENCY:CNX) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. In the last week, Cryptonex has traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar. Cryptonex has a market capitalization of $238.17 million and $1.05 million worth of Cryptonex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cryptonex coin can now be purchased for about $4.28 or 0.00012715 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002971 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000881 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.33 or 0.00024770 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.83 or 0.00112456 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.74 or 0.00266780 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.37 or 0.00063518 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 32.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000698 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.19 or 0.00063007 BTC.

About Cryptonex

Cryptonex launched on August 11th, 2017. Cryptonex’s total supply is 107,135,054 coins and its circulating supply is 55,686,329 coins. Cryptonex’s official website is cryptonex.org . Cryptonex’s official Twitter account is @Cryptonex_CNX and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Cryptonex

Cryptonex can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptonex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptonex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cryptonex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

