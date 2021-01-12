CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) Trading Up 5.7%

CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP) shares were up 5.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.14 and last traded at $1.11. Approximately 140,492 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 0% from the average daily volume of 141,099 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.05.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CSI Compressco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CSI Compressco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $0.75.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.88.

CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.08. CSI Compressco had a negative net margin of 13.55% and a negative return on equity of 134.42%. The company had revenue of $79.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.92 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that CSI Compressco LP will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCLP. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in CSI Compressco during the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of CSI Compressco by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,744,183 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,953,000 after acquiring an additional 33,320 shares during the period. Tri Star Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CSI Compressco in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Huber Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CSI Compressco by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 993,927 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 260,438 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.39% of the company’s stock.

About CSI Compressco

CSI Compressco LP provides compression services and equipment for natural gas and oil production, gathering, artificial lift, transmission, processing, and storage companies in the United States, Mexico, Canada, Argentina, and internationally. It fabricates and sells standard and custom-designed engineered compressor packages; and sells engine parts, compressor package parts, and other components manufactured by third-party suppliers, as well as provides aftermarket services, such as operations, maintenance, overhaul, and reconfiguration.

